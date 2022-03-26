In the book Pachingo (2017) Novelist Min Jin Lee shares the glorious history of this Asian country from the perspective of four generations of a South Korean family. The story is long, approximately from 1915 to 1990. Screenwriter Hugh Soo (The Whispers, 2015) decided to turn this bestseller into a miniseries: this is indeed an ambitious endeavor. However, in the first two episodes, he shows his undeniable talent among other things by allowing the scenes of the beginning and end of the last century to flow unhindered – through beautiful transitions.

Pachingo In that sense – that is the visual power of television – it provides the most interesting picture of pre-industrial South Korea and the modern world of the 1980s. This variation is underscored by the use of soil colors in earlier times. Cool scene in later times. Perhaps humanity has also led to machines and greed on a small scale.

Runs from Pachingo To Sunja (Yoon Yu-Jung) and Pack Mosasu (Soji Araji). Sunja sees the light in 1915, and Moses was later born Sunza’s grandson in history. The story begins in Japan’s occupied South Korea, where Suncha’s mother runs a hostel. These are difficult times and the young Korean sees with sadness how the Japanese occupier is ruling with a heavy hand. However, on Sunja’s birthday, a kind of shaman predicts that she will ‘succeed’ in her life. It turns out that in the future Moses’ concerns will be witnessed.

Mosazu is a successful investor in Wall Street, has studied at prestigious American universities, and is looking for a PhD. Pachingo From concrete behemoths like Tokyo – traveling the Mossas business – to shaking grain fields in South Korea, there is a constant shift between these two junctions. In that sense, Hugh keeps in mind exactly how sublime a change can be.

And what does the title mean? Mosachu’s father has been running the Bachingo business for many years: Bachingo is an incredibly popular pinball game in Japan. Such companies are often run by Koreans. For example, Moses’s family came to Japan from Korea before he left for the United States with the northern sun. Pachingo In that sense it also shows how the Japanese occupation has been passed down from generation to generation. Television drama, like the book, seems like a beautiful crossroads of the country and its citizens. Zhou’s ambitions are not very ambitious in that respect: Pachingo The most memorable TV show.

Pachinko launches weekly on Apple TV + starting March 25, 2022, with the first three (eight) episodes