Amazon Web Services (AWS) has announced plans to launch an AWS Infrastructure Region in Malaysia. The new AWS Region gives developers, startups, entrepreneurs, and enterprises, as well as government, education, and nonprofit organizations, more choices to run their applications and serve end users from data centers in Malaysia. As part of its commitment to the region, AWS plans to invest $6 billion (about MYR 25.5 billion) in Malaysia by 2037.

“AWS has embarked on the largest international technology investment to date in Malaysia, which will advance our Malaysia Madani vision of a highly skilled, innovative, prosperous and sustainable economy,” said Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Prime Minister from Malaysia. “Giving Malaysia access to world-class AWS infrastructure, advanced technologies and cloud skills programs creates opportunities for local businesses of all sizes to grow and scale globally, to cultivate a highly skilled workforce, create new jobs and create sustainable economic growth. Today’s announcement is a show of support for Malaysia’s leadership in the global digital economy, and we look forward to deepening our partnership with AWS to advance our country’s cloud computing ambitions.

“The new AWS Region reflects our deep and longstanding commitment to customers and organizations in Malaysia, as well as our commitment to meeting the massive and rapidly growing demand for cloud services in Southeast Asia. We are proud to support Malaysia’s digital transformation with the highest levels of security and reliability available on AWS cloud infrastructure,” said Prasad Kalyanaraman, Vice President of Infrastructure Services at AWS. “We look forward to helping Malaysian institutions, startups and businesses deliver cloud-based applications to drive economic development across the country and drive job creation, job training and educational opportunities in the communities around our data centers.”

The new AWS Region will include three Availability Zones at launch, in addition to the existing 99 Availability Zones in 31 geographic regions around the world. With today’s announcement, AWS plans to launch 15 additional Availability Zones and five additional AWS Regions in Canada, Israel, Malaysia, New Zealand, and Thailand. AWS Regions consist of Availability Zones that place infrastructure in separate and distinct geographic locations, far enough apart to significantly reduce the risk of a single event impacting customers’ business continuity, yet close enough to provide low latency to high availability applications that use multiple Availability Zones. Each Availability Zone has independent power, cooling, and physical security, and is connected via ultra-low latency redundant networks.