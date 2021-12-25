Awakening on 12/25: the king of the Christmas speech • Austria has entered the quarantine rule

Are you hitting the road? Here you will find it Overview work. Check here the rail timetable.

What can you expect today?

The Dutch will also celebrate Christmas at crown time this year. On Christmas Day and Boxing Day, people are allowed to receive a maximum of four guests.

King Willem-Alexander delivers his annual Christmas speech from Huis ten Bosch Palace. This is the third time he has brought his message to the people from his residential palace.

Pope Francis holds the traditional Urbi et Orbi blessing from St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican. He pronounces this blessing every year at Christmas and Easter.

From today, Dutch people without a booster injection must be quarantined for ten days after arriving in Austria. The country has introduced the new rules to slow the spread of omikron as much as possible. Just who already does had a booster, in combination with a negative PCR test, you can go to the tracks without entering quarantine first.

The new James Webb Space Telescope goes into space. It should be the successor to the famous Hubble.

What did you miss?

On NPO Radio 2, the The Top 2000 has started, the list of the best songs of all time according to the listeners of the station. The Top 2000 is broadcast by Sound and Vision in Hilversum.

The list of lists can be heard until midnight on New Years Day. Like last year, the program has no audience.

The Top 2000 was opened by musician and DJ Bart Arens with a rooftop show from Sound and Vision in Hilversum, with a mix of well-known songs from the list: