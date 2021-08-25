Are you hitting the road? An overview of the functions can be found here. Check it out here Train schedule.

What can you expect today?

Six suspects are facing court for the first time in the violent robbery of a valuable transport in Amsterdam-Noord. During a chase last May, robbers fired automatic weapons at officers. Arrested in nearby Brook in Waterland, but three robbers are still on the run.

The Paralympic Games have now begun after yesterday’s opening ceremony. Dutch swimmers and cyclists have already taken action tonight. You can read what happened at the Tokyo Awakening service and what is still on the show today.

News Correspondent has filed a lawsuit against an education researcher after students at a Correctional School in Corinth were forced to ‘believe’ in their sexual orientation. The case is being heard in court today. The school disagreed with the inspectorate report that the school was doing too little to provide a safe environment for homosexuals.

What did you miss?

The United States and other Western nations are sticking to their departure from Afghanistan later this month, August 31. US President Biden confirmed this in a televised address to the G7.

Biden says the operation of Kabul airport is becoming more dangerous day by day, mainly due to the immediate attacks of IS. However he acknowledged that their numbers were not enough to defeat Assad’s Taliban insurgency. Biden said contingency plans are in place if the schedule fails.