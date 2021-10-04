Awakening 4/10: Puigdemont before the Italian judge • The EMA decides on the PfizerBioNTech recall

What did you miss?

Facebook prematurely deactivated a number of security measures designed to prevent the spread of disinformation during the US presidential election last November. This ultimately led to the storming of the Capitol on January 6 of this year, says a whistleblower who appeared on the CBS show 60 minutes.

The whistleblower is Frances Haugen, the former social media product manager. According to her, the measures have been deactivated, so that the social media can earn more money.

Haugen said an algorithm change in 2018 resulted in more divisions among Facebook users. Facebook no longer adjusted this algorithm as it saw that users came back to social media more often, so more ads were sold.

Other news of the night:

And then this:

Last week seven neglected lions received in Felida, a reception center in Friesland. The lions had been rescued from bad conditions in Romania. “They had a much too small enclosure, almost no water, no vegetation around them and no heating,” explains Juno van Zon, who is part of an international team that carries out several actions every year through the world to save wild animals.

The Romanian owner had a permit to keep lions on his property, but now wanted to get rid of the animals. He also refused to give away his last two lions.