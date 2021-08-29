Awakening 29/8: Verstappen leaves pole in Belgium • Meeting of veterans of Afghanistan

Are you hitting the road? Here you will find it Overview work. Check here the rail timetable.

What can you expect today?

The Dutch Veterans Institute is holding a meeting in Doorn for soldiers who have served in Afghanistan. The institute finds that Afghan veterans today have a great need to talk to each other.

Max Verstappen starts from the first position of the Belgian Grand Prix. On the circuit from Spa-Francorchamps, he beat everyone else in qualifying. The race starts at 3 p.m. and can be followed live on NOS.nl.

The fifteenth stage of the Vuelta will take place: a mountain stage of nearly 200 kilometers with two first category climbs. The livestream starts at 2:45 p.m. on NOS.nl.

German chancellor candidates Armin Laschet (CDU / CSU), Olaf Scholz (SPD) and Annalena Baerbock (Greens) can be seen in a televised debate on German channel RTL ahead of the parliamentary elections on September 26 at 8.15 a.m. pm.

At the Paralympic Games, the wheelchair basketball players play the final group match against Spain.

What did you miss?

The last British soldiers in Afghanistan have left the country. This marks the end of the British military presence in the country after twenty years.

The last British civilian evacuation flight took off yesterday. The British have evacuated some 15,000 people, including more than 2,100 children, since mid-August. According to the British army commander, several hundred Afghans eligible for evacuation remained in the country.

The United States is still active at the Kabul airport; they want to have landed the equipment and the men by Tuesday at the latest.