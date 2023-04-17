Avoid spoilers from your favorite series: here’s how to do it

You haven’t had your first sip of coffee on Monday morning, or you’ve already been spoiled by the new episode of Succession or another series. This is how you avoid spoilers.

Avoid spoilers: this way you don’t let your favorite series be ruined

People on social media are all too happy to talk about what they just saw in a show or movie, revealing what happens to others. This is called spoilers. While one won’t let that spoil their viewing pleasure, a solid spoiler is already a reason for the other not to watch at all.

This is especially difficult with HBO series, such as House of the Dragon, The White Lotus and now Succession. These high-profile shows air on Sunday nights in the United States. At the same time they are available on HBO Max in the Netherlands, but due to time zones it is middle of the night here.

Most Dutch people who follow these series only have time to watch on Monday evenings. They then have to dodge spoilers all day, which is hardly possible. These tips will take you far.

1. Block hashtags and names on Twitter

Twitter is the most dangerous place for spoilers. Fortunately, you can block words by putting them on an ignore list. To do this, go to ‘Settings and support’ then ‘Settings and privacy’. There you choose “Privacy and security”, then “Ignore and block”. In ‘Ignored words’ you can place words and hashtags of series that you absolutely do not want to see spoilers.

Take the example of inheritance. If you don’t want to see any spoilers about this, you can of course block the hashtag #Succession, but that’s usually not enough. It helps to block ‘logan’, ‘roman’, ‘shiv’ and ‘kendall’ among others. These are names you rarely see in tweets that aren’t about the estate.

2. Chrome extensions against spoilers

If you don’t just want to be safe on Twitter, you can choose to install a Chrome web browser extension that automatically blocks spoilers for you anywhere on the web.

The expansion Spoiler Protection 2.0 gives you the option to add words about things you don’t want to spoiler. Subsequently, large red blocks are posted on spoilers on Google, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and more.

3. Turn off your notifications

Be very careful and turn off your notifications. Maybe your favorite YouTuber just posted a video about this show, or your group app friends suddenly decide to talk about spoilers when you haven’t seen the show yet.

4. Let YouTube know what you’re not interested in

If you’ve already watched a Succession video on YouTube, for example, the website will now recommend other Succession videos to you. Especially new videos that have a lot of views, like new episode reviews or trailers for the next episode. If you see a video from such a series and you’re not interested, tap the three dots next to the title and choose “Not interested”.

5. Create a separate channel in Discord

Do you talk to a group on Discord or Slack and discuss series? Then create a separate channel where people can freely talk about spoilers. You can then skip that channel until you’ve seen the episode yourself.

6. Quit social media for a day

HBO series are unique compared to hit series on Netflix, for example, because a new episode appears every week and airs on television in the United States. Millions of people watch this series at the same time and of course want to talk about it afterwards. That’s what social media is for.

Complaining about spoilers being discussed next is kind of silly. It is then better to choose not to use social networks for a day. You can also easily avoid US sites with daytime series reviews.

7. Don’t let a spoiler spoil your viewing pleasure

Did you see a spoiler? Don’t let that ruin all your viewing pleasure. A good series does not count on surprises. It’s mostly about how this event is told and acted out. It’s nice to be surprised, but that surprise is usually only a very small part of the pleasure you get from watching a well-crafted series.

