Average attendance rate of 70% in secondary schools

More than half of secondary school students and teachers in Suriname registered on Wednesday January 12 for the first day of school after the Christmas holidays. With this, they respond to the call of the Ministry of Education, Science and Culture (MinOWC) to register normally. Of all schools, 70% of students showed up for school. The group of registered teachers was about 80%.

Vocational education records the highest attendance rates of the day. Many of these schools were 90% occupied. VWO, HAVO and SMO have an average student participation rate of 83%. In only two schools were half the teaching staff absent due to illness.

To measure attendance, the ministry asked the school management to collect data on attendance, illness and absenteeism. The information was then forwarded to the VOS Inspectorate.

This information will be analyzed to determine next steps. In addition, this information should also provide the MinOWC with insight into the optimal continuation of education in this COVID situation.