“Avatar: The Way of the Water” available digitally this month



Avatar: The Waterway is literally and figuratively taking over cinemas. Since its release in December, the ambitious film has been scoring points. Thrilled avatar 2 will soon also be available for home viewing.

Many would say that the Avatar sequel (and the entire series) was made for the big screen. However, many people will also want to enjoy the film’s exuberant special effects at home. This may soon be possible, because The way of the water is already available digitally this month.

Additional materials

Not only that, as the release will contain a lot more material than just movies. This way we get a behind-the-scenes look with additional material.

Not in the Netherlands

Before everyone opened their streaming services; this only applies to the United States. Despite this, the digital release in the Netherlands doesn’t seem to last long either.

Disney+

Disney+ will be the first to do so The way of the water will most likely add to the offer. This is of course part of the subscription that has been taken out. The film is expected to be added to the streaming service in late March or early April.

When the second part of avatar is for rent in the Netherlands is unknown.