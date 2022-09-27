Australian woman in critical condition after crash with roller coaster cart: ‘No part of body is broken’ | Weird

A woman in the Australian city of Melbourne is in critical condition after colliding with a roller coaster trolley. “His injuries are terrible. There is almost no part of his body that is not broken,” his father Alan Rodden told the newspaper. Daily Mail Australia .

Police say Shylah Rodden, 26, wanted to retrieve her dropped phone and rode the roller coaster construction at the Royal Melbourne Show, but was startled by the approaching colossus. As a result, she was allegedly shoveled and thrown 30 feet into the air. The roller coaster was shut down immediately after the crash. The passengers had to wait for hours before being released. What exactly happened is still under investigation. The family and some bystanders question this story and say she may have been on the roller coaster itself and was ejected from it.

The woman’s life hangs by a thread. “Obviously I can’t talk to her, she’ll have to be in a coma for a while. His brain is damaged. His pelvis, arms, legs, back and neck are broken. I can’t even understand how bad she is. Even the doctors said they hadn’t seen such a serious case for a long time,” his father said.

According to her sister, Shylah was helping a friend at the Royal Melbourne Show, an agricultural show held every September. During her break, she decided to go for a few walks with a colleague to pass the time. And then something like this happens…”

How Shylah got to the rollercoaster is under further investigation.

