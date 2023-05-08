Australian woman disappears and survives five days thanks to wine and lollipops
The woman left the house last Sunday. When she took a wrong turn, her car got stuck in the mud. No matter how hard she tried, she couldn’t move on.
And the fact that his car was stuck there was not quickly noticed. The woman spent days alone in and around the car. She tells news channel 9News Australia that she was afraid of dying. Having given up hope of being found in time, she wrote a farewell letter to her family.
The woman doesn’t normally drink, she says. She only had the bottle of wine in her car because she wanted to give it as a gift.
The woman disappeared in an area about 60 kilometers from the city and was unable to walk long distances for health reasons. “The last day before I was found, my whole body shut down,” she says. “I was about to give up.”
Cigarette and water
When found by the police, the first thing she asked for was a cigarette. “Thank God the policewoman had a cigarette in her pocket.”
After being found, the woman was taken to hospital to be treated for dehydration, but has since returned home.
