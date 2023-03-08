“I look forward to continuing the contacts I have with the US government,” Albanese told reporters before leaving for India, without specifying a date for the US trip.

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Wednesday that after his trip to India this week he would travel to the United States for a bilateral meeting with President Joe Biden.

Albanese is expected to sign a long-awaited pact to build a fleet of nuclear submarines when he visits the United States next week, the Sydney Morning Herald reported on Tuesday.

The Albanian is expected to attend the signing ceremony in San Diego on Monday, along with Biden and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, the newspaper reported, citing its own sources.

“We will make further announcements shortly on the details of the arrangements that will take place,” Albanese said.

Albanese said his government wants to diversify trade with India, Australia’s sixth-largest trading partner, and will lead a trade delegation in the first visit by an Australian prime minister since 2017.

“The truth is that India, along with Indonesia, will become the third and fourth largest economies in the world in the coming years. This presents an incredible opportunity for Australia,” Albanese said.

The Albanian will reach India later on Wednesday and stay there until Saturday. He will join Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the annual Australia-India summit in New Delhi, and will also travel to Ahmedabad and Mumbai.