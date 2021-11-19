Australian island roads turn red due to massive crab migration
As soon as the first drops of the rainy season fall, Christmas Island crabs know the time has come: the crossing of the island can begin. Males lead the way, females follow.
50 million crabs
According to the Australian government, 50 million so-called red crabs live on the island, located in the Indian Ocean. It is also the only place where animals live.
The local government does their best every year to make the journey of the crabs as smooth as possible. The roads are closed from the start of the migration, usually in October or November. When animals cross the road, the roads on Christmas Island turn red, as shown in this video:
According to Parks Australia, who is responsible for wildlife management in Australia, the migration of crabs is “one of the most extraordinary natural phenomena on Earth”. Every year, tourists flock to the island to witness it.
Bridges and tunnels
Residents of Christmas Island are informed by radio, among other things, of roads that are closed due to crossing crabs. Anyone who wishes can walk among the crabs, provided this is done with care.
In some busier places, animals are given a helping hand in a special way. Bridges and tunnels were built on the island, allowing crabs to cross safely and continue to flow.
“Infuriatingly humble social media ninja. Devoted travel junkie. Student. Avid internet lover.”