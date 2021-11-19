Australian island roads turn red due to massive crab migration

As soon as the first drops of the rainy season fall, Christmas Island crabs know the time has come: the crossing of the island can begin. Males lead the way, females follow.

50 million crabs

According to the Australian government, 50 million so-called red crabs live on the island, located in the Indian Ocean. It is also the only place where animals live.

The local government does their best every year to make the journey of the crabs as smooth as possible. The roads are closed from the start of the migration, usually in October or November. When animals cross the road, the roads on Christmas Island turn red, as shown in this video: