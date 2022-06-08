Australia thanks to former Groningen player Hrustic on the threshold of the World Cup

The game was played at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, which is also the venue for Peru v Australia on Monday. During the World Cup, six group matches and one round of 16 will take place here.

Hrustic scores through UAE defender

It was clear on the ground that interest was high. Both teams started conservatively and had few chances. The scoring was only opened at the start of the second half. Australian midfielder Jackson Irvine tapped in from close range after a low cross from Martin Boyle.

Once back, the Emirates came out of their shell. This led to the equalizer in four minutes. The Australian defense failed to win the ball back after a cross and naturalized Brazilian Caio Canedo gratefully took advantage with a hard shot.

Australia, who played with former Eredivisie players Aziz Behich and Hrustic, got the better opportunities next. Hrustic made the decision in the 83rd minute. After a corner, he castigated from sixteen meters. A defender changed the direction of the fall, leaving the keeper with no chance.

Argentinian national coach Rodolfo Arruabarrena, successor to Van Marwijk, made a triple substitution and sent his team forward en masse. However, Australia haven’t given up any more chances and are still in contention to qualify for the World Cup for the fifth time in a row and sixth time overall.