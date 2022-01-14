Australia revokes Novak Djokovic’s visa again: live updates

Spectators in the stands at Melbourne Park on Thursday.credit…Martin Cape/AFP – Getty Images

Anger over Novak Djokovic’s immigration battle has completely overshadowed this week’s Australian Open tennis, and Andy Murray, one of Djokovic’s longtime rivals, weighed in minutes after reaching the Sydney International singles final.

Former world number one Murray said: “I’m not going to sit here and start kicking Novak when he goes down. I said that recently – it’s not a good situation for anyone. .

Murray, like many players and fans, was unclear about what might happen. After his visa was revoked for the second time, Djokovic’s lawyers quickly returned to court for a hearing on Friday evening.

But Murray said he was impatient for the situation to be resolved.

“I think it would be good for everyone if that was the case,” he said. “It looks like it’s been going on for a long time, and yeah – not great for tennis, not great for the Australian Open, not great for Novak. Clearly too many people here have criticized the government. It’s not was no good.”

Murray said he would encourage people to get the coronavirus shot and also believed they should be given the option to refuse the injection, as Djokovic did.

“But sometimes there are consequences to those decisions as well,” Murray said. “The lady who gave me a third injection, she works at central London hospital, and she told me everyone in the ICU and the ventilators were not immune. To me, it makes sense that people go ahead and do it.

“Yes, most healthy young athletes would probably be fine, but yes, we all have to do our part, I think.”

There were few people at the Open Qualifier at Melbourne Park this year, but the drama surrounding Djokovic’s presence in the country kept almost everyone busy on Friday.

“I love my tennis, but I think it’s different from tennis to be honest,” said Tom Rundle, 58, from Adelaide, wearing a wide-brimmed hat. It’s a bigger problem. Everyone has to follow the rules, and for six months the government has been very strict on vaccinations. I don’t think Novak is doing the wrong thing; Unfortunately, it’s all about following the rules. “

Melbourne-based Peter Tretnik, 37, from Slovakia said he has been following Djokovic’s career for a long time and has returned to the Australian Open this year in hopes of seeing him again.

“It’s his tournament and I think it’s a big loss for the Australian Open,” said Tretnik, standing next to the Rod Laver Arena, where Djokovic won nine previous Australian Open titles. ‘Australia. “His face is everywhere here in the tournament and when you walk around town and take the tram.

” But it’s like that. At some point, I think it will be like vaccinating against the unvaccinated again, and if Novak plays the championship, it will be a huge victory for the anti-VAC. It is a difficult situation.

Roger Rashid, the Australian who has coached several top players including former world number one Lleyton Hewitt, says Djokovic should agree to a second visa withdrawal, rather than try to appeal the decision of the government. . A hearing on his appeal is scheduled for Saturday morning.

“I think there will come a time when you have to do what is good for the greater good and what is good for the sport and your colleagues,” Rashid said. “And basically walking away and saying, ‘I’m going to come back another year and do it again. “The conditions are unfortunate, but the climate is very erratic.”