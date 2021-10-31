Australia is partially reopening its borders to tourists, starting with New Zealanders. They will no longer have to be quarantined from Monday if they travel to Australia, provided they have been vaccinated and tested beforehand.

Australia’s Trade and Tourism Minister Dan Tehan announced it on Sunday. “The resumption of quarantine travel from New Zealand to Australia is another important step on our road to recovery,” Tehan said in a statement. At the start of the year, a travel bubble had been set up with New Zealand for several months.

From Monday, Australians from New South Wales and Victoria and the capital Canberra will also be allowed to travel abroad, without having to be quarantined on their return. In these places in Australia, the vaccination rate of the population over 16 is over 80 percent, giving residents more freedom.

Australia closed its borders at the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020. Until now, people allowed to re-enter Australia from overseas had to quarantine themselves in a hotel for 14 days at their own expense.