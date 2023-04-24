Philips’ quarterly results again focused on the company’s retraction of breathing devices. Investors will be interested in updates on when that move ends. In Italy and the United States, among others, impatience with the duration of the move was evident. Additionally, shareholders want to know whether Philips is setting aside money for potential claims for damages.

Defective sleep apnea devices that can crumble insulating foam have dogged Philips for years, and the company has already earmarked hundreds of millions of euros to replace the devices. Additionally, normal operations with sales of respirators cannot resume until the recall is over.

Other parts of Philips may have experienced fewer problems in the supply chain in the first three months of the year. By the end of last year they had started to decline somewhat. But at the same time sales of products like razors in Russia will be low. Philips is allowed to sell medical devices in the country because no restrictions apply.