Attempted robbery kills two at Chile airport

The money arrived in a Boeing 787 Dreamliner LATAM from Miami and was transferred directly from the plane to an armored truck. Despite security measures at Aeropuerto Internacional Arturo Merino Benítez National Airport, a group of at least twelve armed robbers managed to reach the airside area. When it became clear what they were planning, a shootout ensued. Apart from the fatally injured person, all the suspects managed to escape.

It was not the first time that a major theft had taken place at Santiago airport. In 2014, just under 10 million euros were stolen during a robbery and in 2020, more than 14 million euros were stolen from an airport warehouse.

According to local media, a Delta Air Lines A350 was also damaged in the shooting, but the airline denies this.

You can clearly hear the shooting at the airport in the video below: