Attempted robbery kills two at Chile airport
The money arrived in a Boeing 787 Dreamliner LATAM from Miami and was transferred directly from the plane to an armored truck. Despite security measures at Aeropuerto Internacional Arturo Merino Benítez National Airport, a group of at least twelve armed robbers managed to reach the airside area. When it became clear what they were planning, a shootout ensued. Apart from the fatally injured person, all the suspects managed to escape.
It was not the first time that a major theft had taken place at Santiago airport. In 2014, just under 10 million euros were stolen during a robbery and in 2020, more than 14 million euros were stolen from an airport warehouse.
According to local media, a Delta Air Lines A350 was also damaged in the shooting, but the airline denies this.
You can clearly hear the shooting at the airport in the video below:
Shot at the airport of Santiago de Chile (SCL) Wednesday, March 8, during an attempted robbery.
Thieves attempted to steal $32 million from an armored truck. The precious cargo had previously arrived on a LATAM 787 Dreamliner from Miami. pic.twitter.com/3lw610MxJZ
— Dennis Adepoju (@DennisAdepoju) March 9, 2023
