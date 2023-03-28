An abandoned airport near the game town of Atlantic City will be transformed into a new environment, which will include the construction of a circuit that would also have the capacity to host a Formula 1 race. finally to a Grand Prix in the US state of New Jersey in the future?

The American state of New Jersey has been flirting with Formula 1 for many years to organize a Grand Prix. A Formula 1 race was supposed to take place in 2013 at the time, but it was later cancelled. With the transformation of Bader Park, the city council wants to create a completely new environment by building residential and commercial facilities in addition to a circuit that is supposed to meet all the requirements of Formula 1.

Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. was reportedly approved last weekend for the ambitious plan, which would cost around $3 billion. The project will take approximately six to nine years before being fully delivered.

This season, the United States has no less than three Grands Prix in its own country. In addition to the Miami and Texas Grands Prix, the Las Vegas Grand Prix will also take place later this season.