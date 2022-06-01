Athlete Noor Dekker jumps on the bike once and immediately qualifies for the Cross Duathlon World Championship

It worked well, because in this way Verstraate and Dekker found out that she was also good at cycling. Recently, she also participates in competitions on her bike. “Since this year, I have participated once in a Cross Duathlon. That is to say running, mountain biking and running again. I was there at the start, it was an idea of ​​my trainer. I I didn’t quite know myself how it worked. I didn’t even know how to switch from running shoes to cycling shoes. I thought, I’m going to do it. I really liked doing it. And then I’m also came first, which was very unexpected.

Thanks to this first place, Dekker qualified for the World Cup in Romania. Something his coach was aware of, but which surprised Dekker. “I’m mountain biking for the first time and now I can go to Romania. It really surprised me, because I had no idea that I could qualify for this. My coach probably didn’t say that on purpose. I just rode a used bike there, but now I have a professional mountain bike, because otherwise I can’t participate. In the coming period, I really have to train for the World Cup.”

Dekker has a lot to offer, and she continues to dream of what could still happen to her. “My dreams are actually to continue what I’m doing now and get even better. I feel like I’m not doing all this for very long and there’s a lot of things that are new to me, especially in What I’m doing now, what I want to do is see what else is in it with my coach and how far I can go.”

Noor Dekker will compete in his first cross-duathlon world championship in Romania on Monday June 6th.

