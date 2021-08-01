Athlete Hassan makes his first gold attempt at 5,000 meters
Athlete Sifan Hassan will go hunting for his first Olympic title on Monday. She runs the 5,000-meter final in the evening (2:40 p.m. Dutch time). Hopefully she will recover well from her 1,500-meter series, which she runs in the morning. Hassan becomes the first athlete to compete in three Olympic running events.
Nadine Visser runs the 100-meter hurdles final at noon (4:50 am local time). Dafne Schippers and Jamile Samuel also compete in the 200 meters. Schippers won Olympic silver five years ago in Rio. The series and the semi-finals are on the program. Femke Bol runs her 400-meter hurdles semi-finals, Liemarvin Bonevacia and Jochem Dobber races the 400-meter semi-finals.
Sailors Annemiek Bekkering and Annette Duetz will be looking for a medal in the 49er FX in Enoshima Bay at 07:33. The 2018 and 2019 world champions enter the medal race with 70 points, as do reigning Brazilian champions Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze, with whom they share first place. The Germans Tina Lutz and Susan Beucke are 3 points behind. Bekkering and Duetz finished the Rio Games in seventh place.
In the 49er men, Bart Lambriex and Pim van Vugt won their medal race at 08:30. They are seventh.
The hockey players have won all of their group matches and now face New Zealand in the quarterfinals. The match starts at 11:30 am.
Track cyclists start on the Izu track with Shanne Braspennincx and Laurine van Riessen on the team sprint for the Netherlands on day one. For the past year and a half, the duo have focused mainly on the individual sprint and keirin numbers and start at 8:30 am without much illusion.
The handball players will play their last group match at 12:30 p.m. The opponent is Montenegro and Orange is already certain of a place in the quarter-finals.