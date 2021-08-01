Athlete Hassan makes his first gold attempt at 5,000 meters

Sailors Annemiek Bekkering and Annette Duetz will be looking for a medal in the 49er FX in Enoshima Bay at 07:33. The 2018 and 2019 world champions enter the medal race with 70 points, as do reigning Brazilian champions Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze, with whom they share first place. The Germans Tina Lutz and Susan Beucke are 3 points behind. Bekkering and Duetz finished the Rio Games in seventh place.