At least five people killed by Hurricane Noru in the Philippines

Correspondent Mustafa Marghadi, from Jakarta:

“It was completely unexpected for Noru to become a hurricane. The authorities were surprised and had to set up a full crisis operation within half a day. Now there is a relief structure, because the Philippines is being hit by twenty tropical storms each year.

The danger also lies in the trajectory taken by the hurricane. Noru swept the main island of Luzon. As a result, the economic damage can be considerable. Local residents are therefore watching with fear and trembling the consequences that this will have in the coming days. »