At least 25 dead in Central America by Tropical Storm Julia | NOW

Tropical Storm Julia has killed at least 25 people in Central America. Heavy rainfall is causing life-threatening situations, especially in El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala.

Five people have been killed in Guatemala after the house they were sheltering collapsed, the news agency reported. PA. And in the province of Huehuetenango near Mexico, nine people died, including a soldier who was carrying out rescue operations.

The torrential rains also caused casualties in neighboring El Salvador. A man was killed when he was swept away by the current. A falling tree killed someone else. Several rivers in the country have burst their banks. El Salvador has since declared a state of emergency and opened 80 shelters.

Authorities report that five soldiers were also killed. They had taken refuge in a house, but were hit by a collapsing wall. In the town of Comasagua, hundreds of police and military officers had just attacked suspected gang members.

There were also several deaths in Honduras due to the natural disaster. Tropical Storm Julia has since subsided. Yet the US National Hurricane Center comes with warnings. For example, there is a high chance that heavier rainfall could cause mudslides and flooding.