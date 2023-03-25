At least 23 dead and a lot of damage caused by a tornado in the US state of Mississippi | Abroad
At least 23 people have died following a tornado in the US state of Mississippi. Several people were injured and some are still trapped under the rubble.
The tornado swept through the southern state at 70 mph on Friday evening, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. The tornado was accompanied by extreme weather conditions. Hailstones the size of golf balls fell from the sky.
According to US media, most of the deaths occurred in the village of Rolling Fork, more than 100 kilometers northwest of the capital Jackson. Many buildings and large parts of the power grid were destroyed. Several people were missing and 49,000 people were without electricity.
Several search and rescue operations have since been launched. The injured were taken to hospital.
This tornado is also called a supercell. It is a deadly storm that is often accompanied by heavy hail. The National Weather Service warned of the arrival of severe weather on March 19.
Significant damage was also reported in the states of Alabama, Tennessee and Texas. It is not known if there were any casualties there.
