The French couple had been on vacation in Morocco for a week. Thomas and Julie were supposed to take a flight with low-cost airline Transavia, but it was canceled due to a strike. The Air France flight was the only alternative at the time. While the Airbus A319 had room for 140 passengers, the two French tourists were the only ones on board.

“We could hardly believe it! tells the couple to the regional newspaper Progress. “We were waiting at the airport when we were told we would be alone on the plane.” “Sit wherever you want, it’s your plane,” said the stewardess who welcomed them on board. In the air, they received special treatment. For example, the cabin crew offered the two travelers a meal with champagne. “We felt like real VIPs,” enthuses Julie.

However, Air France recognizes the “problematic” nature of the flight and its enormous ecological footprint. According to estimates, nearly 9,000 liters of kerosene would have been needed for the journey between Agadir and Paris. According to the airline, it was an “exceptional incident” due to the Transavia strike. “Originally, the flight was planned to accommodate Transavia customers whose flight between Paris and Agadir had been cancelled. We wanted to maintain this priority flight to save these people’s holidays,” explains Air France.

