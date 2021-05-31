Astronomer shows spectacular spectacle of the Milky Way | Science

NASA has released a stunning new photo montage of the “center” of our galaxy.











The Colorful Show is a montage of 370 observations made over the past two decades by the orbiting Chandra X-ray Observatory. Billions of stars and countless black holes are visible in the heart of the Milky Way. Astronomer Daniel Wang of the University of Massachusetts Amherst reports on the NASA website that he spent a year working on the fantastic panorama while sitting at home due to the pandemic.

“What we see in the photo is an energy ecosystem at the center of our galaxy,” Wang said in an email. “There are a lot of supernova remnants, black holes and neutron stars out there. Each x-ray point or feature represents an energy source, most of which is at the center. “

Astronomical observations

Wang’s work appears in the June issue of the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society. Chandra was launched in 1999 and is in an extreme oval orbit around the Earth. The satellite makes astronomical observations that are not possible on Earth because X-rays cannot penetrate the Earth’s atmosphere. Observations are made on very energy-rich processes in the universe such as neutron stars, black holes and supernova remnants. Chandra is a collaboration between NASA and, among others, the Dutch space research institute SRON.

