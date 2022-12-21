Aston Martin to demolish historic Jordan facility to make way for new building

Aston Martin is busy taking strides towards the pinnacle of Formula 1. The team, led by a consortium led by Lawrence Stroll, has swung into action by kicking off construction of a new headquarters including a wind tunnel. The old building will no longer be needed, meaning the historic facilities, originally commissioned by Eddie Jordan to support his Jordan F1 team in 1990, will be demolished.

The Eddie Jordan Racing team began construction of its headquarters in 1990. The building, located just off the Silverstone circuit in Britain, was set up to support the team towards success in Formula 1 at the time. Midland teams and Dutch team Spyker also used the property before a consortium led by billionaire Lawrence Stroll took over the seat to support the Racing Point team, which has been called Aston Martin since 2021.

Now that it is no longer a question of if, but rather of when the new state-of-the-art building can be used by Aston Martin, the historic Jordan property will no longer be needed and it is therefore expected to be razed in the summer of 2023.

Guy Austin, project manager, explains in a video on the official Aston Martin Youtube channel what the intention is once the old building is demolished. “When we move into building one (the new factory), we will demolish this building next summer. It will be a sad moment when that day comes. We will replace it with a new building. Our new restaurant and fitness room for all employees,” says Austin.