Scott Bray shows a ‘uap’ video in the US House of Representatives. Image AP

It was a moment that summed up the one-and-a-half-hour session of the US House of Representatives. Scott Pray, deputy director of U.S. naval intelligence, spent five minutes trying to find just that one frame in a trembling video – it was filmed from the cockpit of a jet pilot – abbreviated as UFO – or “uap” (unidentified aerial phenomenon) in these types of videos. Points are officially called these days.

Putting the video in the correct time code does not seem to bother anyone. Or take a screenshot before that. “It simply came to our notice then. We on the Dutch ufomeldpunt’s WhatsApp team laughed a lot about this, “says philosopher Taede Smedes, author of the book on the UFO phenomenon and associated with ufomeldpunt.nl.

For the first time in fifty years, the U.S. Congress held a public hearing on UFOs on Tuesday afternoon, which can be followed (and viewed) live on YouTube. A historic meeting that UFO activists have been eagerly awaiting, despite low expectations of concrete revelations.

What is the strategy?



“The purpose of this investigation is to break the cycle of excessive secrecy,” said Adam Schiff, a Democrat who led the investigation into the investigation.

But after an hour and a half, the feeling of how ‘everything was so messy’ was still there, says Pepijin van Erp, a UFO suspect in the Skeptics Foundation. He was annoyed at how senior nobles from intelligence and security circles were silent on specific questions. “They only talked about UFO cases, they know it’s something that can be explained,” says Van Erp, who emphasizes that it’s important that these types of UFO reports be taken seriously. In the end, the key question remains: what exactly do they do with a new statement? What is the strategy? ‘

Below, the 143 UFO reports listed in the government report released last year are not yet described. Since then that number has risen to 400.

In addition, the Deputy Secretary of Defense for Intelligence and Defense, Pray and Ronald Moultry, confirmed that the United States was not the only country receiving UFO reports. Among other things, they said, China has a ‘uap task force’ to investigate the incident.

Technical skills



The session provided a good summary of the tension between the desire to discuss UFOs in general, and especially how security and intelligence services want to keep their own technical capabilities secret from US geopolitical opponents. You saw this when members of Congress asked if data on UFOs was collected in space or underwater, among other things, according to Smets. “They referred directly to the secret question session that followed the public hearing. Then you know: they’ve seen something, but they’re afraid that it would reveal any of America’s security capabilities.

In the end, Smedis thinks there will be dissatisfaction with the congressional hearing, especially since late last year there was an explicit amendment in a defense law version that the UFO event needed more and better research. “You need to seriously ask yourself if these people are competent enough.”