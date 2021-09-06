Ashley Barty eliminated, Koolhof / Rojer, Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev by | Tennis

For Koolhof and Rojer, ranked tenth, this is their third Grand Slam tournament as a couple. They also reached the third round at Roland Garros, as they found themselves stranded in the first round at Wimbledon. Earlier this year, they both played with a different partner at the Australian Open.

Koolhof, 32, reached the final of the US Open last year with Croatia’s Nikola Mektic, eight-year-old Rojer won the tournament in 2017 with Romania’s Horia Tecau.

Djokovic at the expense of Nishikori in the fourth round

Novak Djokovic secured a place in the fourth round at the expense of Kei Nishikori. The three-time New York champion needed four sets to get rid of the Japanese: 6-7 (4) 6-3 6-3 6-2.

For Djokovic (34), it was already his seventeenth consecutive victory against Nishikori, against whom he lost at the US Open in 2014. Since then, the current world number 56, collapsed due to injuries , is no longer available against the 20 times Grand Slam champion. This summer it was 6-2 6-0 for the Serbian at the Tokyo Olympics, who ultimately missed out on an Olympic medal.

“He really surprised me today with his fast play,” said Djokovic, who lost a set for the second time in this tournament. “After the first set it was 6-3 6-3 6-2, but it was just a few points that made the difference. I want to congratulate him on his good game.

greek track

Djokovic, who beat Tallon groenpoor in the previous round, increased his level and pace against Nishikori after losing the first set and kept his mission alive. He is only four wins away from the record 21 Grand Slam titles and wins in all major tournaments in the same season. In the next round, he will face the Russian Aslan Karatsev or the American Jenson Brooksby.

Seven years ago, Nishikori reached the final of the US Open. The Japanese have also reached the bottom four in New York twice. Because he fell in the standings, he met Djokovic at the start of the tournament.

Zverev in the fourth round of the US Open after Sock retired.

Alexander Zverev has reached the fourth round of the US Open, the tournament where he was a finalist last year. The 24-year-old German saw his opponent abandon Jack Sock. The American still won the first set (6-3) but then suffered from the right thigh. Sock was treated, lost two sets (6-2 and 6-3) and gave up 2-1 in the fourth.

Olympic champion Zverev is fourth in New York, where he lost in the final to Austria’s Dominic Thiem last year. He now faces Italy’s Jannik Sinner in the battle for a place in the last eight, which beat Frenchman Gaël Monfils in five sets.

Five sets for the Italians

Italian tennis players Jannik Sinner and Matteo Berrettini advanced to the fourth round of the US Open in five sets. The two needed almost 4 hours to secure a spot in the second week of the last Grand Slam tournament of the year.

Sinner faced Frenchman Gaël Monfils with 7-6 (1) 6-2 4-6 4-6 6-4. In the fourth set, Sinner, 20, was leading 4-0, but he actually lost six games in a row. The world number 16 recovered well in the fifth set, immediately broke into the deciding set and used his second match point after 3 hours and 42 minutes after a failed forehand from Monfils.

Berrettini ended the winning streak of Belarusian Ilya Ivashka, who surprisingly won the Winston-Salem tournament ahead of the US Open. It was 6-7 (5) 6-2 6-4 2-6 6-3 for Berrettini, 25, already a finalist at Wimbledon this summer.

It is the first time in the history of the US Open that two Italians have reached the fourth round of the US Open.

Barty off

World No.1 Ashleigh Barty was surprisingly knocked out at the US Open by American Shelby Rogers. The Australian lost in the third round after two hours and 8 minutes of play in three sets: 6-2 1-6 7-6 (5).

Rogers, 28, world number 43, came back from a 5-2 deficit in the third set and forced a tiebreaker after losing the second set without a chance. “I just tried to fight for every point. It’s so cliché, sorry for that,” she replied to the frenzied audience afterward. She will face British teenager Emma Raducanu in the fourth round.

Barty (25), winner of Wimbledon this year, has never made it past the fourth round in New York.

From the scallop

Botic van de Zandschulp hopes to become the first Dutchman since Kiki Bertens in 2018 to reach the last eight in a Grand Slam tournament. In the fourth round of the US Open, he will face Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman, the world number 14.

The match will start at 5 p.m. Dutch time on Sunday and will be played at Louis Armstrong Stadium, the second park track of the US Open.