Ashley Barty eliminated, Koolhof / Rojer, Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev by | Tennis

Mon. Sep 6th, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Stories

Netherlands close Paralympic Games in fifth place in medal standings Netherlands close Paralympic Games in fifth place in medal standings 2 min read

Netherlands close Paralympic Games in fifth place in medal standings

Queenie Bell 9 hours ago 74
It will happen soon in Tokyo: Hassan for gold, get started in track cycling It will happen soon in Tokyo: Hassan for gold, get started in track cycling 1 min read

It will happen soon in Tokyo: Hassan for gold, get started in track cycling

Queenie Bell 17 hours ago 80
Koolhof and Rojer in the third round of the US Open in doubles; Djokovic beats Nishikori | Tennis Koolhof and Rojer in the third round of the US Open in doubles; Djokovic beats Nishikori | Tennis 2 min read

Koolhof and Rojer in the third round of the US Open in doubles; Djokovic beats Nishikori | Tennis

Queenie Bell 1 day ago 90
Gold wheelchair basketball players, silver for wheelchair tennis player Tom Egberink | sport Gold wheelchair basketball players, silver for wheelchair tennis player Tom Egberink | sport 2 min read

Gold wheelchair basketball players, silver for wheelchair tennis player Tom Egberink | sport

Queenie Bell 1 day ago 88
Greek track piece for Djokovic: "I didn't feel well at all" | sport Greek track piece for Djokovic: “I didn’t feel well at all” | sport 5 min read

Greek track piece for Djokovic: “I didn’t feel well at all” | sport

Queenie Bell 2 days ago 84
Van Vleuten error: "She must draw strength from it" Van Vleuten error: “She must draw strength from it” 2 min read

Van Vleuten error: “She must draw strength from it”

Queenie Bell 2 days ago 86

You may have missed

Obama: In Pursuit Of A More Perfect Union S01E01: Thorough But Boring Obama: In Pursuit Of A More Perfect Union S01E01: Thorough But Boring 2 min read

Obama: In Pursuit Of A More Perfect Union S01E01: Thorough But Boring

Maggie Benson 46 mins ago 34
Females sing more than they think: about bird brain structure - science Females sing more than they think: about bird brain structure – science 3 min read

Females sing more than they think: about bird brain structure – science

Phil Schwartz 47 mins ago 29
Koolhof and Rojer in the third round of the US Open in doubles; Djokovic beats Nishikori | Tennis Ashley Barty eliminated, Koolhof / Rojer, Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev by | Tennis 4 min read

Ashley Barty eliminated, Koolhof / Rojer, Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev by | Tennis

Queenie Bell 48 mins ago 21
Former South African President Zuma suspended from prison for health reasons Former South African President Zuma suspended from prison for health reasons 1 min read

Former South African President Zuma suspended from prison for health reasons

Harold Manning 51 mins ago 22