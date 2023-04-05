As a bridge country, the Netherlands remains at the forefront, concludes economist Gabriel Zucman

Sometimes a small miracle happens to you as a journalist. You send an e-mail, don’t expect a single reply, because the person in question is a very busy scientist and an economic whiz, moreover, what time it will have for you and your employer – but suddenly: pling. The answer – in less than an hour. Unfortunately, no, there is no maintenance, no time; after all, he lives on the American West Coast – jet lag is inconvenient, life, let’s keep in touch, maybe one day it will work out. Different date then? plingno Unfortunately. Teaching duties in Berly. But maybe next year?

Alright, think halfheartedly, against your better judgment, not least because the request sinks into your own brain, until it’s finally forgotten.

Then suddenly, six years later. pling.

Gabriel Zucman here, remember, six years ago? I will be in the Netherlands early next year. “If you still want this interview, I’d be happy to.”

What does it say about you that you send your email…