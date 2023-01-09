Artificial intelligence can imitate any voice after 3 seconds

Artificial intelligence (AI) and other software can mimic voices that have been around for a while. But that normally requires a lot of source material for the software to learn exactly how someone pronounces each sound. But the new VALL-E from Microsoft only takes three seconds.

After such a short and random sound fragment of a voice, VALL-E can imitate the sound, pitch and pronunciation of a voice. The AI ​​was put to the test by the Cornell UniversityThat some examples shares.

Some of these examples seem natural and convincing, others seem as robotic as old attempts at artificial intelligence.