Art fighter Wories quits and becomes head of discipline at KNSB

“My love for the sport is great, I put a lot of time, money and energy into it all these years. But I’m not quitting figure skating, I’m immersing myself in it more deeply now. I stop skating myself because I’m starting a new adventure, where I can use everything I’ve learned to help others,” Wories says on the KNSB website.

Wories won the Dutch title six times as an artistic fighter and appeared in two World Cups and three European Championships. She recently decided to prepare in Canada for the 2026 Olympic Games in Milan. However, she changed her mind when the Discipline Manager position became available. “It was really a game-changer for me,” she says. “As a Discipline Manager, you really mean something to figure skating. You can make a difference for the athletes. I’m still young, but I’ve been through a lot: the necessary ups, but also a lot of downs I also know what the unpleasant sides of top sport can be. Thanks to this experience, I can contribute to the positive steps the KNSB is currently taking in figure skating.”

Remy de Wit, technical director at KNSB, is satisfied with the choice of Wories. “She is young, but brings a lot of experience with her. She has a huge network and can count on a lot of support from the world of figure skating. Niki knows what it’s like to make difficult choices in order to be able to lead a life as a top athlete, with this experience she can help other athletes make their way to the top.”