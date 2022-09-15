Art fighter Wories quits and becomes head of discipline at KNSB
Figure fighter Niki Wories is ending her career, but remains active in the sport. From June 1, Wories, 25, will be employed as head of figure skating discipline at the KNSB skating association. Wories succeeds Karen Venhuizen, who held the position since 2013.
“My love for the sport is great, I put a lot of time, money and energy into it all these years. But I’m not quitting figure skating, I’m immersing myself in it more deeply now. I stop skating myself because I’m starting a new adventure, where I can use everything I’ve learned to help others,” Wories says on the KNSB website.
Wories won the Dutch title six times as an artistic fighter and appeared in two World Cups and three European Championships. Recently, she decided to prepare in Canada for the 2026 Olympic Games in Milan. However, she changed her mind when the Discipline Manager position became available. “It was really a game-changer for me,” she says. “As a Discipline Manager, you really mean something to figure skating. You can make a difference for the athletes. I’m still young, but I’ve been through a lot: the necessary ups, but also a lot of downs I also know what the boring sides of top sport can be. Thanks to this experience, I can contribute to the positive steps the KNSB is currently taking in figure skating.”
Remy de Wit, technical director at KNSB, is satisfied with the choice of Wories. “She is young, but brings a lot of experience. She has a wide network and can count on a lot of support from the world of figure skating. Niki knows what it is like to make difficult choices in order to be able to lead a life of top athlete. , with this experience, she can help other athletes reach the top.”
