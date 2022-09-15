Art fighter Wories quits and becomes head of discipline at KNSB

Wories won the Dutch title six times as an artistic fighter and appeared in two World Cups and three European Championships. Recently, she decided to prepare in Canada for the 2026 Olympic Games in Milan. However, she changed her mind when the Discipline Manager position became available. “It was really a game-changer for me,” she says. “As a Discipline Manager, you really mean something to figure skating. You can make a difference for the athletes. I’m still young, but I’ve been through a lot: the necessary ups, but also a lot of downs I also know what the boring sides of top sport can be. Thanks to this experience, I can contribute to the positive steps the KNSB is currently taking in figure skating.”