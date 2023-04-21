Archeology of the future, a representation of the microbiocene, a message for the universe. The fourth edition of Into Nature will be an investigation into time and space.

The program of the biennial artistic expedition to Drenthe was presented on Thursday at the Hunebedcentrum in Borger. Artistic director Hilde de Bruijn of Into Nature pledged fifteen visual artists, including two artist duos. Together they represent sixteen, seventeen or perhaps eighteen works.

Spread over two routes, the works can be visited on foot and by bike next summer in the vicinity of Drouwen and Exloo. “This area invites us to look deeper and further back in time than we are used to,” says De Bruijn.

“The linear way of thinking about ‘time’ in our Western culture is strongly tied to productivity. From a climate change perspective, we need to develop our ability to think further. Some of the works will refer to the future or a possible future.

international company

After the theme has already been announced, Time horizons the artistic director revealed the names of an international group that will play with time and space next summer: Baum & Leahy, Stefan Cools, Randy Lee Cutler, Egill Sæbjörnsson, Emii Alrai, Chiara Camoni, Thijs Ebbe Fokkens, Maria Barnas, Bank & Rau, Lennart Lahuis, Tanu Gago, Inti Hernandez, Ilke Gers, Mariana Castillo Deball and Susanna Inglada.

The novelty compared to previous editions is the addition to the program of three emerging artists with a connection to the North of the Netherlands: Okki Poortvliet, Leonard Witte and Susanne Luurs. Also new, a number of works of art will be exhibited on private properties. And that the route compilers work in collaboration with local partners.

Collaboration with Astron-Lofar

A striking feature is the collaboration with Astron, the organization behind Lofar, the antenna system on a mound between Buinen and Exloo that is used to search for signals in the universe. New Zealand artist Ilke Gers has been granted permission to use part of the antenna to send a message which can be viewed in full off-world or with a phone app.

Into Nature opens on July 29. Also see www.intonature.net .