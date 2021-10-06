Arrests in Brabant as part of an international investigation into arms traffickers

It concerns men aged 48 and 53, both from Oss in Brabant. Searches were carried out at four addresses in Oss and one in Dinteloord, police said. At the same time, searches were carried out in the Czech Republic and two suspects, aged 37 and 45, were arrested there.

The 48-year-old man from Oss and the 37-year-old man from the Czech Republic have been identified as the prime suspect.

The union investigation has been ongoing since the start of this year. Arms traffickers have reportedly supplied more than a thousand firearms to criminal groups in the Netherlands, Austria, Denmark, Germany, Portugal, Sweden and the Czech Republic.

Taksforce established at Europol

In an attempt to bring these suppliers to justice, a so-called task force has been set up at Europol. The Netherlands are part of it, along with Slovakia, Belgium, Spain, Germany, Austria, Poland and the United Kingdom.

During searches in the Netherlands, a large amount of money, guns and cars were found, among other things. In the Czech Republic, the police found phones, an administration, a car and a large sum of money. Data carriers were seized in both countries. The two suspects arrested in the Czech Republic “will be extradited to the Netherlands at some point,” police said.

Find 22 weapons in potting soil

The reason for the investigation is a shipment of 22 firearms found, hidden in a pallet with potting soil to Hoek van Holland, who was on his way to the UK last year.