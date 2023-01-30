Arnold will continue to coach Australia until the 2026 World Cup
Graham Arnold will remain the coach of Australian footballers until the next World Cup. Arnold, 59, a former player for NAC Breda and Roda JC, among others, has extended his contract until 2026. Then the World Cup will take place in the United States, Canada and Mexico.
After the 2018 World Cup, Arnold took over from Bert van Marwijk as national coach of the “Socceroos”. He then began his second term as national team coach. Arnold was previously Guus Hiddink’s assistant and was in charge for a time after the 2006 World Cup, in which Australia reached the knockout stages.
The former striker, who himself made 56 international appearances, led his country through the play-offs to the World Cup in Qatar. Australia surprised by reaching the round of 16 with victories over Tunisia and Denmark (twice 1-0) as number 2 in the group behind France. In it, Arnold’s team had to lose 2-1 to Argentina, who eventually won the world title.
“I love Australia and Aussie rules,” says Arnold. “Nothing can match the pride I felt for our performance in Qatar. The thirst to continue in this role has never been stronger. I’m sure we can achieve much more with this group.”
