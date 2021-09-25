Arnhem’s twin brothers achieved worldwide fame with Krijn the Neanderthal

After their successful rebuilding of Krijn, the brothers aren’t exactly standing still. They are now well advanced again with Tollund, a man of several thousand years from Denmark. And the purpose of their work always remains the same. Adrie: “We want our designs to be true to nature, realistic and surprising. We are not claiming that our reconstructions show exactly what a man or woman looked like at one time, but we want to get as close as possible to reality, for the latest scientific knowledge. “