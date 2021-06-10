Argentinian president viral after statement: “Brazilians come from the jungle”

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez has angered many Twitter users.

Fernandez made the remarkable statement during a working visit by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, who visited Buenos Aires to strengthen ties with the South American country. who is writing The Guardian.

Songs’ lyrics

“Brazilians come from the jungle, we Argentines come from ships,” Fernandez said, probably referring to the many European immigrants living in Argentina.

He then apologized for the verdict. The president was probably based on lyrics by Argentine singer Lito Nebbia, who sings something similar about the origin of Brazilians and Mexicans. Fernandez has already said how much he admires Nebbia.

a