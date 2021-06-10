Argentinian president viral after statement: “Brazilians come from the jungle”
Argentine President Alberto Fernandez has angered many Twitter users.
Fernandez made the remarkable statement during a working visit by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, who visited Buenos Aires to strengthen ties with the South American country. who is writing The Guardian.
Songs’ lyrics
“Brazilians come from the jungle, we Argentines come from ships,” Fernandez said, probably referring to the many European immigrants living in Argentina.
He then apologized for the verdict. The president was probably based on lyrics by Argentine singer Lito Nebbia, who sings something similar about the origin of Brazilians and Mexicans. Fernandez has already said how much he admires Nebbia.
“I never intended to offend anyone,” Fernandez wrote on Twitter after the statement went viral. “I apologize.”
Sinking boat
In Brazil, the decision was the source of jokes on social networks. Eduardo Bolsonaro, the son of the Brazilian president, called the remarks “racist” and criticized Argentina’s economy, in recession since 2018. “The sinking ship is Argentina’s,” he wrote on Twitter.
“We are ashamed”
There were also reactions from Argentina. “Excuse us Mexican and Brazilian friends. On behalf of all Argentines, I apologize. We are ashamed. Please know how much we love you,” one user wrote.