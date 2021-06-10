Argentinian president viral after statement: “Brazilians come from the jungle”

Thu. Jun 10th, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Stories

Navalny's organization is now the equal of ISIS and al-Qaida in Russia Navalny’s organization is now the equal of ISIS and al-Qaida in Russia 2 min read

Navalny’s organization is now the equal of ISIS and al-Qaida in Russia

Harold Manning 9 hours ago 90
Vice President Harris Pledges to Visit Southern US Border After Criticism | Abroad Vice President Harris Pledges to Visit Southern US Border After Criticism | Abroad 2 min read

Vice President Harris Pledges to Visit Southern US Border After Criticism | Abroad

Harold Manning 17 hours ago 40
Briton in coma after crocodile attack, her twin sister "kept hitting an animal" Abroad Briton in coma after crocodile attack, her twin sister “kept hitting an animal” Abroad 3 min read

Briton in coma after crocodile attack, her twin sister “kept hitting an animal” Abroad

Harold Manning 1 day ago 118
Cologne Abuse Scandal: Dutch and Swedish Bishops Open Papal Inquiry | Abroad Cologne Abuse Scandal: Dutch and Swedish Bishops Open Papal Inquiry | Abroad 4 min read

Cologne Abuse Scandal: Dutch and Swedish Bishops Open Papal Inquiry | Abroad

Harold Manning 1 day ago 89
Belgian adventurer died on Greenland expedition Belgian adventurer died on Greenland expedition 1 min read

Belgian adventurer died on Greenland expedition

Harold Manning 2 days ago 99
"Police panic: Russian hackers infiltrate systems during MH17 investigation" | Interior “Police panic: Russian hackers infiltrate systems during MH17 investigation” | Interior 3 min read

“Police panic: Russian hackers infiltrate systems during MH17 investigation” | Interior

Harold Manning 2 days ago 172

You may have missed

Rick and Morty movie "is going to happen" Rick and Morty movie “is going to happen” 2 min read

Rick and Morty movie “is going to happen”

Maggie Benson 59 mins ago 24
The poets of the Prinsentuin will move to the Hortus this year The poets of the Prinsentuin will move to the Hortus this year 1 min read

The poets of the Prinsentuin will move to the Hortus this year

Phil Schwartz 1 hour ago 37
From NASCAR to Home Delivery: How Delivery Is Changing Sponsorship Innovation | NEXT SPORTS From NASCAR to Home Delivery: How Delivery Is Changing Sponsorship Innovation | NEXT SPORTS 1 min read

From NASCAR to Home Delivery: How Delivery Is Changing Sponsorship Innovation | NEXT SPORTS

Queenie Bell 1 hour ago 42
Argentinian president viral after statement: "Brazilians come from the jungle" Argentinian president viral after statement: “Brazilians come from the jungle” 1 min read

Argentinian president viral after statement: “Brazilians come from the jungle”

Harold Manning 1 hour ago 45