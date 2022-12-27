We have listed annual inflation figures for a large number of countries. Argentina also looks set to win the trophy here. The country recorded inflation of 92.4 percent in November, thus slightly above Turkey with 84.4 percent.

So it’s a very bad idea for Argentine savers to keep pesos in the bank or in old socks. A year later, they can’t afford half the same folds. In practice, a lively street trade has developed in US dollars or other relatively ‘hard’ currencies.

Turkey, too, has major problems due to currency depreciation, which pales in comparison to historically high inflation figures in the European Union. The Netherlands (9.9 percent) is slightly below the Eurozone average (10.1 percent).

Here is the full inflation overview:

Argentina 92.4%

Turkey 84.4%

Russia 12%

Italy 11.8%

Great Britain 10.7%

Euro zone 10.1%

Germany 10%

Netherlands 9.9%

Mexico 7.8%

South Africa 7.4%

USA 7.1%

Spain 6.8%

France 6.2%

Brazil 5.9%

India 5.9%

Indonesia 5.4%

Japan 3.8%

Switzerland 3.0%

China 1.6%

There are countries where annual inflation has reached more extreme levels than Turkey and Argentina, but these figures are from a few months ago:

Zimbabwe 269.0%

Lebanon 162.0%

Venezuela 156.0%

Syria 139.0%

Sudan 103.0%