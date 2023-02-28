Argentina keep success coach Lionel Scaloni on board, new challenge for Klinsmann | sport

Lionel Scaloni remains Argentina coach. The successful coach, who guided his country to their first world title since 1986 in Qatar late last year, has agreed to a contract extension until and including the 2026 World Cup.

Scaloni and Tapia met today to reach an agreement for the coming years. And we succeeded,” the Argentine Football Federation said in a statement.

Scaloni, 44, has been national coach since 2018 and led the Argentines to Copa America victory in 2021. It was the first time since 1993 that the ‘Albicelestes’ won a grand prix. With Lionel Messi as the star player, he gave Argentina their third world title after 1978 and 1986 with victory over France in the World Cup final in Qatar.

When he was nominated, there were still serious doubts as to whether Scaloni was the right candidate. 99% of people thought we were wrong or even crazy,” said Claudio Tapia, president of the Argentine Football Association. “But this team made people happy.”

Jürgen Klinsmann. ©REUTERS



New challenge for Klinsmann

Jürgen Klinsmann has just started a new challenge. South Korea have appointed the German national coach. Klinsmann, 58, has signed a contract until 2026, the union reports.

Klinsmann’s first match with South Korea is an exhibition game against Colombia on March 24. The former striker was last active as a coach at Hertha BSC three years ago, leaving from there in February 2020. Klinsmann previously served as Germany and USA national coach. He also coached Bayern Munich.

South Korea reached the round of 16 of the World Cup in Qatar under Paulo Bento, where they were knocked out after a 4-1 loss to Brazil. The Portuguese terminated his employment after the World Cup.

“I am very happy and honored to be the national coach of the South Korean national team,” Klinsmann said in an association statement. ,,I realize that the national team has become better and better over a long period of time and has achieved results. We will do our best to make the next Asian Cup and the 2026 World Cup a success.”

Klinsmann added that he considers it an honor to follow in the footsteps of national coaches such as Bento and Guus Hiddink. Under the Dutch coach, South Korea reached the semi-finals of the World Cup in their own country in 2002. Dick Advocaat and Pim Verbeek also took care of the national team.