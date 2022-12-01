Argentina and Poland advance to round of 16, Mexico eliminated despite victory

The fact that Mexico won 2-1 against Saudi Arabia in the other group game was only for the honor. Mexico and Poland finished level on points and the goal difference was also the same for a long time. Until Saudi Arabia scored the connecting goal in that match in injury time and destroyed Mexico’s last hope.

Argentina qualified for the next round as group winners. That didn’t seem to happen after the first group game when they lost 2-1 to Saudi Arabia.

Missed Penalty Kick

When Lionel Messi also missed a questionable penalty just before half-time, quite a few Argentines will have seen a doomsday scenario pass through their minds.

The double world champion owed the fact that it was ultimately not necessary to Alexis Mac Allister and Julián Álvarez.