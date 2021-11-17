Argentina also gives World Cup tickets to Canada to Mexico | Football

Lionel Messi competes in the quarterfinals against the Brazilians. The 34-year-old playmaker, who missed the last two matches of his club Paris Saint-Germain due to physical discomfort, started in the starting line-up. Neymar is missing from Brazil. Messi’s teammate at PSG has a thigh injury and he has not taken any risks.

Argentina national coach Lionel Scaloni brought Ajax player Lisandro Martinez into the team in the second half. His Amsterdam teammate Nicolás Tagliafico was on the bench. Ajax player Anthony joined Brazil in the final. Of course the Brazilians played better in the second half, but Vinicius Jr. failed to score in the others.

Other fights

No victory in Colombia-Paraguay either. Chile, meanwhile, lost 0-2 to Ecuador. Fifteen minutes later star player Arturo Vidal was shown in red by his own team. It was then 0-1 with a goal scored by Pervis Estupinan. Moises Caicedo then decided the final score only at the time of injury. Uruguay’s chances of participating in the World Cup have been significantly reduced by a major defeat in Bolivia. National coach Oscar Tabares lost his team 3-0. Peru, meanwhile, won 1-2 against Venezuela.

Ecuador is in third place, six points behind Argentina. The Ecuadorians are six points ahead of Colombia and Peru, competing in Chile, Uruguay, Bolivia and Paraguay for their last direct ticket and play-off spot.

CONCACAF

Canada has been doing good business in North America. Anyway the country that will be the co-organizer in 2026 – hopes to be allowed to participate in the World Cup again for the second time in history. With Edson Alvarez beating Mexico 2-1, that dream is very close again. Xyler scored both goals for the Canadian team.

The United States drew against Jamaica. Timothy Weeh, the son of former footballer and now Liberian superhero George Weeh, helped the Americans in Kingston to take an early lead, after regular West Ham striker Michael Antonio equalized in the 22nd minute.

Canada now tops the CONCAF group one point behind the United States. Mexico and Panama follow another point less. The gap to other places led by Costa Rico is 5 points with six more rounds. The first three nations qualify directly for the World Cup, while the No. 4 is penalized for making a play-off against another continent.