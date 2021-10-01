Are you traveling to Great Britain? Passport required! | Abroad

The UK left the EU in early 2020, ending the free movement of more than 500 million people between the country and the 27 EU states. The new passport requirement applies to England and Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

EU citizens who lived in the UK before December 31, 2020 can still use their ID card to cross the border. In addition, they will need a document proving that they have lived in the country long enough. Border workers approved by the UK government will be able to use an ID until the end of 2025.