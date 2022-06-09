Depending on where you are shopping abroad or on vacation, newer smartphones can sometimes be much cheaper. In addition, you can sometimes find interesting models abroad that are not available to us. Good benefits, but here are six important things you need to focus on.

1. Make sure it is ‘Unlocked’

In countries like the United States, the phones you buy through the provider with the subscription are very popular. Avoid these phones as they come with a custom software shell and may only work on the local carrier’s network. On the other hand, only buy personal devices called ‘unlocked’.

2. Check the GSM connection

Before you look at everything else, you should first check if a phone supports the GSM bandwidth we use for 3G, 4G and 5G in the Netherlands. Do your research and explore the details of the specifications to find supported frequencies. Note the model number of the device that varies by region. The common product name, for example, ‘Samsung Galaxy S22’ is the same everywhere and offers no warranty.

See also your carrier’s support channels on such websites Antennekaart.nlத்தால் If you notice that only a portion of the Dutch frequencies are supported, it is best not to take any risks. You can easily check the compatibility of the models through the website WillMyPhoneWorkBut unfortunately it has not been updated with the latest models for many years.

Phones from Chinese brands such as Xiaomi and OPPO were imported into the Netherlands before these brands officially sold their devices.

3. Think about local software versions

If the phone provides a good mobile connection, pay attention to regional differences with the software. For example, a manufacturer such as Samsung may release a different version of software for a European country, choosing a European version of Xiaomi MIUI. Samsung also seems to be moving in that direction.

For example, if your phone comes with German firmware, its impact will not be noticeable, but for example, Chinese devices come without the Play Store, Google apps or Play services.

4. Note the import taxes

If a device is mailed to the Netherlands from a country outside the EU, you must pay the import duty. I.e. 21 per cent VAT. So if you bargain online, import costs can still throw a spanner in the works. You also pay import tax on production less than 22 euros from July 1, 2021.

5. Check the legal guarantee

If you buy the phone abroad, the warranty terms of the country of purchase will automatically apply. As of April 27, 2022, there are strict quality requirements for digital products in the Netherlands, but these are no longer valid for telephones purchased overseas.

6. See plug type

If you have purchased a phone with a powerful fast charger, check the charger plug. You may need a travel adapter to connect it to the European socket, and this is a (small) additional cost, and may be better included if you are considering buying overseas.

Have you ever bought a cheap phone during the holidays? You may be looking for a specific model that is not available to us. Do you think there are other things you need to pay more attention to? Let us know in the comments.

