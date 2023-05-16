The popular animated series will end this summer after fourteen years Archer. It was the American channel FXX who announced it. The closing season of Archer will begin on August 30.

The first season of Archer dates back to September 2009. Over all these years, the series has managed to gather a very loyal fan base. The first time these fans feared the end of their favorite animated series was at the end of season 7 in 2016. The final episode ended with an image of protagonist Sterling’s lifeless, bullet-riddled body. Archer (H. Jon Benjamin), floating in a pool.

Archer

This plot strongly influenced the following three seasons. Those 24 episodes (8 per season) all played through Archer’s head during his three-year coma. The three seasons take place in three different periods of the last century. Although regular characters largely return, they often do so in a completely different role.

Because you can’t repeat this dream principle over and over again, even after season 10, many people said that the end of Archer was really close now. But then came the news that Archer but would return for an eleventh season. In doing so, the creators returned to the old concept of the series. This was also used for seasons 12 and 13. The big difference is that the last season was without Malory Archer. The voice actor Jessica Walter had died in the meantime at the age of 80. His character also died in the sequence.

Fourteenth season

After the thirteenth season, it was quiet again for a while Archer. At the end of January, Chris Parnell, who plays Cyril Figgis, announced that season 14 was in production. This fourteenth season has also been officially confirmed by the FXX channel. The first two episodes of this final season will air on August 30.

Where and when the last season of Archer will be on display with us, is currently unknown. The first thirteen seasons of Archer are currently on Netflix. The release after that was always slightly behind the US. We will therefore probably have to wait a little longer in Belgium to find out how the story of Sterling Archer (and the others) ends.