Arcadis will help build a light rail line in Los Angeles

Engineering and consulting firm Arcadis will contribute to the construction of a light rail line in Los Angeles, USA. Over 10 kilometers of railway line should ensure faster travel with better connectivity in the region and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The order comes from the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (LA Metro), which is responsible for the majority of public transportation in the area where the rail line is located. Arcadis will work with British consultancy Mott MacDonald. Among other things, the parties are responsible for the administration and monitoring of the project.

Railways has to address one of the most pressing bottlenecks in the region. According to Arcadis, the light rail will serve eleven stations. Apart from the rail line, the first part of the light rail line will also include widening of streets and construction of bicycle lanes. In this way, Arcadis says, alternative modes of transport should also be encouraged. The amount of money involved was not disclosed.