Apps of the week: Netflix gets a makeover | Technology

22 jan 2023 om 09:00

The Netflix app is getting a makeover and the first features of Grip are coming to the ABN AMRO app. These are the apps of the week.

netflix

The Netflix app has received a major cosmetic update. This means that no new features have been added, but everything looks better and also works more smoothly.

What immediately stands out when you open the app is the big picture of a series or movie. If you move your smartphone, not only will the image move with you, but you will also see the lighting change. It’s a small but nice detail.

If you tap on a movie or series, a card with information will drop down. By swiping down, this page disappears again and you return to the main menu or your watchlist. This way you can browse the range easier and faster.

Download Netflix for android or iOS (free)

ABN AMRO

ING and Rabobank customers can anticipate upcoming income and expenses in the apps, but this was not yet possible in the ABN AMRO app. So far with the addition of ‘Future’.

This feature used to be part of ABN AMRO’s Grip app, but has now become a permanent part of the banking app. You can anticipate up to thirty days. The application looks at what has been previously debited and credited.

Grip can no longer be downloaded from the App Store or Play Store, as ABN AMRO is slowly transferring functions from this app to the banking app. It will soon also be possible to view an overview of your subscriptions and cancel them easily.

Foto: ABN Amro

Download ABN AMRO for android or iOS (free)

Stardew Valley

In the popular game Stardew Valley you have to create a farm and you can befriend neighbors. The touching game came to smartphones three years ago, but since then the version for PC and game consoles has received all kinds of updates. All these innovations have now also been added to the smartphone version.

This allows players to experience a whole new area: Ginger Island, with new characters, dialogues, mini-games and assignments. The possibilities for the farm have also been expanded. For example, you can keep ostriches and expand your house further.

Above all, a lot of small things have been adjusted to make the game easier: you can now talk to people sitting on a horse, or place furniture outside.

Manufacturer Eric Barone claims that this major update can be seen as a fresh start for the smartphone version, making subsequent updates appear faster.

Foto: Stardew Valley

Download Stardew Valley for android or iOS (free)

