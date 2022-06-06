Apps of the week: keep memories of your loved ones | NOW

Keep memories of loved ones together and more opportunities to find your next Airbnb stay. These are the apps of the week.

lalo

The Lalo app aims to preserve your family history by saving memories with your friends and family. You can do this in the form of voice messages, videos, photos and texts.

You can use Lalo to capture big events like a wedding or a birth from different angles. Additionally, you can also collect as many mementos of a deceased loved one as possible. Anything you add in the app is only visible to the people you give it access to.

Using Lalo is free, but in the future you will need to subscribe for more storage space. The makers also promise not to place ads in the app or sell user data.

Download Lalo for android Where iOS (free).

Airbnb

Airbnb has rolled out a major app update. With this app, you can find accommodations all over the world, from homestays to special homes in remote places. To find these places, the search function has been expanded with categories such as ‘beach’, ‘luxury’, ‘farms’ and ‘special’.

It is now also possible to divide a stay. If Airbnb cannot find accommodation for the entire holiday period, you may receive a proposal to spread the nights over several houses.

Another novelty, AirCover, to protect users against scams. For example, the user is offered a refund or a decent alternative if the owner cancels the reservation within a month before the trip, the property does not match the advertisement or you unexpectedly find yourself in front of a closed door.

Air Cover is free. It also includes a phone number that can always be called if customers feel unsafe.

Download Airbnb for android Where iOS (free).

Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds

The Japanese film studio Studio Ghibli is best known for its animated films such as Taken away as if by magic and Howl’s Howl’s Moving Castle† In recent years, the studio has also collaborated with game studio Level-5. The result was the no no Kuniqueseries for PC and game consoles.

This series now has a younger brother for smartphones: Cross Worlds† The game is developed by another developer, Netmarble, but uses the same attractive Ghibli style as its bigger brothers.

In Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds the main character participates in a test for an experimental game. This goes wrong, and the character finds himself in the world of Ni pas Kunique† There is a battle going on, and as a player you have to help by completing missions and defeating enemies. Cross Worlds is a relaxed role-playing game with a vast world, in which there is a lot to discover.

Before diving into the game, it is useful to know that Cross Worlds has some quirks. For example, the game plays better if you let it continue automatically. Sometimes you don’t even have a choice to take over the controls, such as when you automatically walk to your homework. So you can “game” while your phone is in your pocket, but it’s an approach you have to like.

Also, the game is free to play, but a lot remains locked until you decide to spend some money. This is done in this game through Netmarble’s own cryptocurrency. We must therefore be extra careful in its place†

Download Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds for android Where iOS (free).