Apps of the week: finally doing something with this pile of LEGO bricks | NOW

Do something fun with LEGO bricks in your home and Disney characters through augmented reality like you’ve never seen them before. These are the apps of the week.

If you have a large LEGO collection, you often don’t know what you can do with it. The Brickit app uses your smartphone camera to see what bricks you have, then suggests structures you can build. The blocks don’t even have to be perfectly side by side.

The novelty of the application is that you can see exactly where the stones are. This way you don’t have to search through the whole pile for that stone. With this update, the artificial intelligence has also become smarter. It now identifies the correct stone in 92% of cases.

Additionally, users can now upload their own construction designs to Brickit. The app turns these designs into instructions and makes them available to others.

The app is free and limited, but to be able to scan all types of LEGO bricks and access all models, you need Brickit Pro. You can try it for free for seven days. After that, it costs 3.99 euros per month.

Download Brickit for android Where iOS (free).

Disney’s Mirror Universe

In the new game Disney’s Mirror Universe you immerse yourself in different Disney worlds, but not in the way you are used to. The game takes place in a mirror world where things are slightly different.

It’s nice that this way you meet familiar characters from the Disney movies in a completely different way. This is how Belle came out The beauty and the Beast a warrior with a magic staff and fight the super villain Maleficent in this world for good. You will also discover alternative versions of Ariel from The little Mermaidwoody outside toy storyElsa comes out Frozen and Mickey Mouse.

Together they must fight the Fractured, villains who wreak havoc and destruction. It plays out like a fighting game where you fight against increasingly difficult enemies. Characters need to be upgraded for this. This can be done by playing a lot, but also by spending money.

Download Disney Mirrorverse on android Where iOS (free).

PostNL

From now on, PostNL will no longer put a note in the mailbox if you are not at home to accept a parcel. Instead, the app communicates what action to take. For example, that the package has been delivered to neighbors or that you have to pick up your order at a relay point.

According to PostNL, this change saves around 70,000 kilos of paper per year. In addition, it saves time for the parcel deliverer.

If you have not installed the application and created an account, you will receive messages by e-mail. If PostNL does not have an e-mail address either, a paper note will simply be placed in the mailbox.

Download PostNL for android Where iOS (free).