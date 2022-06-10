Apple has officially launched its self-service repair program in the United States. iPhone users can use it to fix their broken iPhones by themselves.

Repair your iPhone yourself: in America, it’s now possible

do you have your iPhonethe screen ever helped with a nasty crack? Then you know that a repair at Apple is quite expensive and takes a relatively long time. After all, you have to make an appointment, deliver the device at a specific time, and usually pick it up after a few hours. From now on, there is also another way to fix your iPhone – provided you live in America, that is.

Apple has a Self-service repair program launched in the United States, allowing users to send repair kits to their homes. The kits contain the tools and parts needed to repair your iPhone yourself at home. These are the same parts and tools used by Apple repairers.

You rent the toolkit for a week for $49. You can also buy individual tools that you can keep. The iPhone parts themselves are unfortunately much more expensive, depending on the model and the damage. Apple offers repair kits for iPhone 13-series, iPhone 12series and iPhoneSE† An iPhone 13 screen repair kit is $269 and a battery pack is $79.

Strange pricing strategy

The repair package prices are a bit odd to us. For example, an iPhone 13 screen repair at an Apple Store only costs $10 more. Why the hell would you do it yourself? After all, Apple repairers have studied for it and know exactly what they are doing. A battery repair kit is even $10 more than replacing your battery at an Apple Store.

The Self Service Repair program is therefore particularly interesting for people who live far from an Apple Store. Since many people in America live outside the big cities, repair kits are much more relevant there than in the Netherlands, for example. Apple therefore does not see the Self Service Repair program as a way to offer users a cheaper repair, but to give everyone access to a repair.

